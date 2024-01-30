Deepika Padukone sends love after PV Sindhu's 'just uff' for 'Fighter'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 : After badminton ace PV Sindhu gave a glowing review of the recently released Deepika Padukone-starrer action thriller 'Fighter,' the actor sent out a "Love You" message for the shuttler.

"What a movie (red heart emoji)! Hrithik and Deepika just uff. Anil sir, just timeless," Sindhu posted on Instagram after watching the film, which also stars Hritik Roshan in the lead.

Deepika in turn shared Sindhu's post on her Instagram stories and captioned it "Love you."

Makers of 'Fighter' on Monday dropped ''Dil Banaane Waaleya' song from the film. Sharing the song's link, film's headliner Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and wrote, "Tu qubool kar sajde mere.. ya woh aasmaan ko chhod de. #DilBanaaneWaaleya video song from #Fighter out now."

The emotional track is sung by Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani. Kumaar has penned the lyrics.

Meanwhile, the film, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi, has entered the Rs 100 crore club.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post which he captioned, "#Fighter packs an IMPRESSIVE TOTAL in its *extended weekend*... The trending on Sat and Sun - after #RepublicDay holiday - has certainly instilled hope and confidence... Thu 24.60 cr, Fri 41.20 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 30.20 cr. Total: Rs 123.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand 'Fighter' released in theatres on January 25 and received amazing reviews and positive word of mouth from the audiences.

The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. It marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor