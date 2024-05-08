Deepika Padukone Shares Throwback Photo from 'Piku' as Movie Completes Turns 9, Misses Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone recently shared a throwback photo from the movie 'Piku' featuring Big B Amitabh Bachchan and Actor Irrfan Khan. She shared this photo as Piku released in 2015 completed nine years on Wednesday. Piku is the story of Bengali working daughter who is looking after her aged father.

Deepika who often shares memories from her work on Instagram shared this BTS photo where Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Irfan Khan were seen discussing something. She wrote in caption, "He loves (Amitabh Bachchan) telling everyone how much I eat!🙄🤷🏽‍♀️" She further added, "Oh! Irrfan Khan how much we miss you."

Piku is one of the best performances of Deepika Amitabh and Irrfan khan. This was the first and last movie where Irrfan and Deepika shared a screen space. The two were set to reunite for a Vishal Bhardwaj film, Sapna Didi, but it was not possible as Irrfan was diagnosed with cancer. The actor passed away in 2020. Deepika was also set to work with Bachchan on the Hindi remake of The Intern, which has now been postponed.

On work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD. She will be part of Singham Again. Amitabh Bachchan Kalki 2898 AD look as a Ashwatthama has break the internet. Meanwhile, After Irrfan Khan his son Babil Khan is following his legacy. Fans are impressed by his work in web series Qala on Netflix.