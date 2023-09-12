Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra congratulate PM Modi on success of India’s G20 presidency

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 : Actors Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna on Tuesday congratulated PM Narendra Modi for the success of India’s G20 presidency.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared a picture on her stories and wrote, “Congratulations on hosting a ground-breaking G20 summit! A remarkable accomplishment, showcasing our nation’s potential to the world. A true testament to our ability to mobilize global action, strengthen solidarity and lead the way to a brighter future. One Earth. One Family. One Future.”

Sidharth Malhotra also shared a post on his stories and wrote, “Congratulations to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and all the leaders for steering the ship at the G20 summit towards ‘One Earth. One Family. One Future’. United effort for a brighter tomorrow.”

Apart from them, actor Rashmika Mandanna also congratulated PM Modi.

The ‘Pushpa’ actor wrote on her Instagram stories, “Extending my heartfelt congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji for orchestrating a historic G20 summit uniting nations to advance a shared vision of progress and unity. One Earth. One Family. One Future.”

The summit, hosted under India's presidency of the G20, was attended by heads of state and delegates from across the world. The event, for which the city was decked up over days, was held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam at Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

India took over the G20 presidency on December 1 last year at the summit in Bali and will continue to hold it till the end of November.

The New Delhi Declaration was adopted by G20 leaders on Saturday, the first day of the summit.

Notably, throughout India’s presidency, raising the voice of Global South and the developing nations was at the forefront of New Delhi’s agenda.

India’s theme for the G20 Presidency was ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which translates to ‘One Earth One Family One Future’.

PM Modi stated that India's G20 Presidency has become a symbol of inclusion both inside and outside the country, adding that it became “People’s G20” and crores of Indians were connected with it.

A major and historic takeaway of India’s presidency of the G20 Summit was the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the grouping.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor