Deepika Padukone slays in statement fringe shirt at LV event; Ranveer calls her "Hot Mama"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 : Actor Deepika Padukone has made history by becoming the first Indian jury member for the Louis Vuitton Prize 2025. And once again, her husband Ranveer Singh, who never misses a chance to hype her up, showed why he's her biggest cheerleader.

Deepika shared a series of pictures from the global event on her social media. The actress looked stunning in a striking Louis Vuitton outfit that included a silk shirt with bold yellow and brown prints, paired with a golden mini skirt featuring floor-length fringe details. She completed her look with golden stud earrings, sleek high heels, and a black handbag. With her hair tied up in a bun and her makeup kept elegant, the actress gave off perfect Parisian vibes.

Along with the pictures, she added a caption that read, "Congratulations to all the winners! I cannot wait for the world to witness your magic!"

Ranveer, who never misses a chance to cheer her on, left an adorable yet playful comment on her post. He wrote, "Hot Mama."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOJLdBwjAur/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Fans quickly noticed his comment, praising the actor for always standing by Deepika and celebrating her achievements.

On the work front, Deepika will next appear in director Atlee's sci-fi film with actor Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22 x A6, produced by Sun Pictures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor