Deepika Padukone to Play a “Fierce and Essential” Role in Atlee’s Big-Budget Spectacle

The buzz around filmmaker Atlee’s next big venture AA22xA6 just got bigger. Industry sources confirm that Deepika Padukone has a pivotal role in the high-profile film, one that is set to leave a lasting impact on audiences. Known for her ability to balance grace with power on screen, Deepika is stepping into a character that is described as both fierce and essential to the unfolding drama, as per a report. After finishing her schedule of King, Deepika Padukone will join Allu Arjun and Atlee for the shoot of the sci-fi actioner by the end of October. Sources also confirm that she does not have a cameo in the film; rather, it is a crucial role.

Sharing more details, an insider from the film’s team reveals, “Her role has not changed from what she was offered when she came onboard in June. She has a fierce part, which is essential to the first and second acts of the narrative.” This confirms what many had speculated — that Deepika’s role is not a cameo or a fleeting appearance, but a well-etched character woven into the heart of the story with Allu. The source further adds, “Allu is playing the entire family tree in Atlee’s next film. He will be seen as a grandfather, father, and two sons in the film, making it a quadruple role for Allu. This would mark the first multiple role film of his career.”

The source continues, “However, Allu insisted on playing all four characters himself. At first, Atlee was hesitant, but on doing the look test, he felt this worked in favour of the film. The audiences will get to see 4 different avatars of Allu Arjun at the price of one ticket.” Padukone has allotted her dates from late October to December-end to the project. As reported, the first schedule will focus on portions that establish her character, while November is earmarked for large-scale action set-pieces, which will include a chase sequence that Atlee is designing with his stunt team from South Korea, and a dialogue-heavy confrontation. The insider adds, “In December, the unit will move to the UAE where Allu Arjun and Deepika will film a crucial mid-film twist and emotional scenes.”

Atlee, who has built a reputation for combining high-octane storytelling with strong emotional arcs, is said to have crafted this character with Deepika specifically in mind. Her presence is expected to add emotional weight and dramatic intensity to the film’s first half, while also propelling the story into its larger-than-life second act.