Deepika Padukone's key to successful relationship: Communication!

New Delhi, Feb 8 As her film 'Gehraiyaan' is all set to release just days before Valentine's Day, Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, who has time and again redefined romance with her actor-husband Ranveer Singh, has shared the key to a good and healthy relationship.

The actress, who in 2018 was named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME, has also talked about what it feels like to be in love. She says for her love is trust, friendship, companionship and where one can just be themselves.

Talking to in a candid chat about what it takes to make a relationship healthy and successful, pat came the reply from Deepika: "Communication."

She added: "I think honest communication in a relationship is extremely important and it's not necessary that two people in a relationship are always on the same page. They may not necessarily have to agree with each other on all points but I think to communicate the way you feel about certain things and to be honest about that."

Deepika says "communication is extremely key and important."

"Even if there are arguments and disagreements. The fact that you feel a certain way and to communicate is that I think is important. So, I think a key to a good or a healthy relationship is communication," added the doe-eyed actress.

Deepika and Ranveer have set the benchmark of what love is with their constant romance-filled exchanges on social media.

Asked what it feels like to be in love, Deepika shared: "Well, I think love in itself is a very loaded and complicated word to use like that I think. Also, because love just means so many different things to different people."

She added: "But as far as I am concerned, for me love is trust, friendshop, companionship, love is where you can just be yourself, love is adjustment. I think when you are 19 or 21, the definition of love is very different and when you get older the definition changes."

Deepika currently awaits the release of her upcoming romantic drama 'Gehraiyaan', which talks about love and complex human relationships. The film is all set for a digital release on Prime Video on February 11.

Talking about her character Alisha in the film, Deepika said it was her story that was emotionally draining.

"I don't think I can say there's one thing that drained me. I think just the backstory of the character is the baggage that she's carrying from the past. The emotional and mental turmoil she is going through when you see her in the film and the circumstances around her throughout the film," she said.

"So, it's like the character has been layered from the start so the minute you introduced to the character you realise that she is already at quite a juncture in her life in a sense so I think the hardest part was obviously was the conviction with the choices that are being made by this character and the repercussions of the choices," Deepika added.

"So, emotionally that sort of turmoil of choices and consequences was the most difficult part for me."

