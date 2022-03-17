Deepika Padukone's leaked bikini pics from 'Pathaan' sets goes viral

A day after Shah Rukh Khan left fans swooning over his shirtless photos from the 'Pathaan' sets, now unseen bikini pics of Deepika Padukone has gone viral. A bunch of leaked photos from the sets see the actress showing off her chiselled body in a gorgeous yellow bikini. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s pair will be back again with Pathaan. The film releases on January 25, 2023. SRK and Deepika are now in Spain, busy with the shoot of their film. 'Pathaan' marks Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to the silver screen after 4 years. The film also stars John Abraham in a pivotal role

Paathan is being directed by Siddharth Anand, bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. An official statement on the date announcement video has it that the clip doesn’t contain single footage from the film. It reads, “@yrf announces #PATHAAN release date with a specially shot date announcement video that doesn’t have a single film footage! In cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”Just last week, Ranveer played Deepika's hypeman when a fan asked him for an update on his wifey's movie. Talking about DP's look in the film, Ranveer shared that his Mrs will have a 'super fit and super glamorous' avatar.



