Deepika Padukone's Name REMOVED From Kalki 2898 AD's End Credits On OTT? Here’s the Exact Truth

Months after Deepika Padukone exit from Kalki 2, it has now been reported that her name has been removed from the end credits list of Kalki 2898 AD on OTT platforms. Recently, one of Deepika’s fans took to their X handle and alleged that the actress’ name has also been removed from Kalki 2898 AD. The claim quickly gained traction. But a quick check on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix India shows that Deepika Padukone's name is still in the credits for all language versions of the movie.'Also, rumors that say the credits were "added back" after people complained online are not only untrue, but they also don't make sense. It takes a long time to change or update end credits on OTT platforms," said a source close to the makers.

'This includes re-encoding and updating global files, as well as doing quality checks. This can't be done fast or just because people are angry on social media.'A source connected to the production explained the situation by saying: "This whole assertion is not true. Deepika Padukone's name has always been in the official credits of Kalki 2898 AD, no matter what language or platform it is on. People need to know that changing or adding something to a movie on an OTT platform isn't as easy as flipping a switch. Some sources say that you can't just "add credits overnight" once people get upset. Anyone may check this again on these sites.Even though Vyjayanthi Films hasn't made an official comment, it's clear to anyone who watches the movie today that Deepika Padukone's credits in Kalki 2898 AD are still the same as they were on the first day.

Deepika Padukone essayed the role of SUM-80 aka Sumathi, the prophesied mother of Kalki and a lab subject of Project K in director Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Earlier this year, Deepika Padukone opted out of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit', starring Prabhas after reportedly demanding an eight-hour work schedule. Her exit from 'Spirit' and 'Kalki 2' reignited social media debate about fixed working hours.