Deepika, Ranveer seek blessings in Siddhivinayak ahead of baby’s arrival

Mumbai, Sep 6 The soon-to-be parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Friday visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and sought blessings of the Lord Ganesha.

The visuals show mom-to-be Deepika wearing an ethnic green saree with golden brocade work on it. She is flaunting her pregnancy glow and tied her hair in a bun.

Her husband Ranveer looked dapper in a silk beige coloured kurta pyjama. The look was rounded off with black sunglasses, and his hair was tied in a bun.

The handsome hunk is adorably holding Deepika’s hand while they come to the temple after seeking the divine blessings.

The duo can be seen greeting the paparazzi and smiling at the lenses.

The video also shows the presence of Deepika and Ranveer’s parents.

On September 2, the couple shared pictures of the maternity photoshoot.

The monochrome pictures featured Deepika flaunting her baby bump, with Ranveer hugging his wife.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was recently seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. The film minted Rs 1,041 crores worldwide and incidentally saw Deepika essaying the character of Sumathi, who is pregnant with the titular character.

She was also seen in ‘Fighter’ in the role of a helicopter pilot, who rescues a team of fighter pilots from a cross-border operation.

Deepika also has ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline in which she will be seen essaying the role of a female super-cop, Shakti Shetty, sharing the screen with Ranveer.

Ranveer will be next seen in Aditya Dhar’s untitled movie. The actor had earlier announced the film as he shared a black-and-white photo collage also featuring Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Aditya, and Arjun Rampal.

