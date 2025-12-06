Deepika Singh: Being an actor-dancer always helped me

Mumbai, Dec 6 Popular television actress Deepika Singh shared how a long-forgotten choreography she once watched online came to her rescue during a rushed shoot sequence and shared that being an actor-dancer always helped her.

Deepika took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself along with her “Mangal Lakshmi” co-star dancing on the title track of the 1999 film “Taal”.

For the caption, she wrote in the caption: “Nothing we learn in this world is ever wasted. If it’s good, it will serve some good purpose in the future. That happened this day when we were supposed to dance on set on the same song (sic).”

Revealing why being an actor-dancer has helped her, Deepika wrote: “Being an Actor Dancer always helped me, Many times on set. This choreo was inspired by my ODISSI dancer friend @purnatamohanty choreography which I saw online long back. “

“But As I got a chance to dance on “ taal” her choreography clicked me.We hardly had 15 minutes to finish this scene @thearshiyasharma also followed the same choreography instructed by me.”

Talking about “Taal”, the film is directed by Subhash Ghai. It stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, Amrish Puri and Alok Nath. The film follows Mansi, who becomes famous with Vikrant's help after her former boyfriend's family members insult her and her father.

Deepika is currently seen on the show ‘Mangal Lakshmi,” which is an official adaptation of Kannada TV series “Bhagyalakshmi,” also stars Sanika Amit, Naman Shaw and Shubham Dipta. Directed by Faheim Ahmad, the daily soap airs every Monday to Friday on Colors.

The basic crux of the story follows the character of Mangal, who embarks on a quest to find her sister Lakshmi’s a perfect match. However, love and trials test their sisterhood, unveiling destiny's power.

Talking about Deepika, she made her television debut with Diya Aur Baati Hum, where she played IPS Sandhya Kothari Rathi opposite Anas Rashid. It proved to be a breakthrough in her career.

Following a break, Deepika returned to television in 2019. She played dual roles of Sandhya Patwardhan Jindal and Sakshi Patwardhan Salgaonkar opposite Namik Paul and Vin Rana, in Kavach... Mahashivrati. She also played an advocate in the web series Halala. In 2022, the actress made her film debut with Titu Ambani opposite Tushar Pandey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor