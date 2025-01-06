Deepika Singh brings out her inner ‘Basanti’ for ‘reels’

Mumbai, Jan 6 Popular television actress Deepika Singh channeled her inner Basanti from the iconic blockbuster ‘Sholay’.

Deepika took to her Instagram, where she shared a video dancing on the track “Haan Jab Tak Hai Jaan” from the 1975 film but with a hilarious twist.

The clip begins with Deepika’s “Mangal Lakshmi” co-star Naman Shaw essaying the role of veteran star Dharmendra’s character “Veeru” and saying the famous line: “Basanti in kutto ke samne mat nachana”.

The twist comes, when Deepika replies: “Nahi, jab tak hai jaan main toh reel banaungi (No. I will make reels till I live.)”

The actress then starts dancing on the track “Haan Jab Tak Hai Jaan” sung by late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The track is originally picturised on Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Amjad Khan, who essayed the role of the iconic villain Gabbar Singh in the film.

The television star captioned the video: “Before we roll for shoot , Mein to reel banaungi… #onlocationfun #morningvibes #deepikasingh #namanshaw.”

Talking about “Sholay”, the action-adventure film was directed by Ramesh Sippy. The film is about two criminals, Veeru and Amitabh Bachchan’s character Jai, hired by a retired police officer essayed by Sanjeev Kumar to capture the ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh.

Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan also star, as Veeru and Jai’s love interests – Basanti and Radha, respectively.

The film was shot in the rocky terrain of Ramanagara, in Karnataka, over a span of two and a half years. It was the highest-grossing Indian film ever at the time, and was the highest-grossing film in India up until Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Meanwhile, “Mangal Lakshmi” is an emotional story that centers around the bond between two sisters, Mangal and Lakshmi. As Mangal navigates through life's experiences, she embarks on a journey to find the perfect groom for her beloved sister, Lakshmi.

