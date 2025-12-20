Deepika Singh on shooting in minus degrees: Gave me chance to explore, adapt

Mumbai, Dec 20 Actress Deepika Singh, who was shooting in Georgia for a “Mangal Lakshmi”, spoke about her experience in sub zero temperature and said that it gave her a chance to explore and adapt.

Talking about her thoughts on shooting abroad, Deepika said: “Mangal Lakshmi has been a journey built on love, patience, and resilience, and the audience has stood by us through every phase. We have cried together, healed together, and celebrated every small victory. Shooting in Georgia feels like a reward for that shared journey. “

For the first time, Mangal’s journey unfolds on foreign soil as she wins a prestigious Pehla Swaad competition that takes her to Georgia. What begins as a celebratory milestone soon spirals into a tense turn of events that no one sees coming.

Mangal heads to Georgia with Kusum by her side, while Adit tags along as Bhabhi ji’s trusted personal assistant. The scenic trip, meant to mark a proud moment for Mangal, suddenly turns perilous when a shocking case of mistaken identity puts Adit in grave danger.

Amid chaos and uncertainty, Mangal is forced to make a life altering choice that could change equations forever.

Deepika added: “Very few shows get the opportunity to go international, and I feel incredibly grateful that our story has earned that trust and scale. This track is special for me because it pushes not just Mangal, but me as an actor as well into completely unfamiliar territory.”

Talking about shooting in an uncomfortable environment: “We were shooting in minus degree temperatures, facing conditions we are not used to, and while it was physically demanding, it was also incredibly exciting to get out of the comfort of the set.”

“It gave me the chance to explore, adapt, and push my own boundaries as an actor. We have genuinely given our all to bring this chapter alive on screen, and I hope the audience feels that effort, and enjoys this new chapter of Mangal’s journey.”

‘Mangal Lakshmi’ airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor