Deepika wields a Gattling gun in a jaw-dropping solo action sequence in Pathaan!

Deepika Padukone plays a spy in Pathaan and has been paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan, who also plays a spy with a license to kill, in the adrenaline pumping action entertainer. While Deepika looks drop-dead gorgeous in the songs of the film which have become instant chartbusters, she also looks incredibly sassy as a gun-toting spy in Pathaan. Director Siddharth Anand reveals that DP has pulled off a jaw-dropping solo action sequence in the film in which she has manoeuvred the notorious Gattling gun! Siddharth says, “There is nothing more cool or sexy than a woman wielding a powerful weapon on screen. As a film-buff, I have always loved women doing sick action sequences and so, when we got Deepika Padukone in Pathaan, we wanted to present her in her most badass self - a gorgeous, gun-toting, femme fatale spy that people have never seen before!”

He adds, “In one of the action sequences of Pathaan,

Deepika wields the Gattling gun and you have to see the sequence to believe how legit she is as a bonafide action superstar! She steals the show in this scene and I’m sure people will cheer the loudest for her every time she does action in Pathaan.”Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. YRF’s adrenaline pumping film, Pathaan, is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The hype around Pathaan is unprecedented. All the assets of the film that YRF has released so far have turned out to be super-hits right from the teaser, the two songs - Besharam Rang & Jhoome Jo Pathaan - and the recently dropped trailer that has caused an internet meltdown!