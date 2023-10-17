"Deeply enthralling experience": Kangana Ranaut visits Statue of Unity ahead of 'Tejas' release

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 17 : Actor Kangana Ranaut, on Tuesday, visited the Statue of Unity in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

She took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself standing near the Statue of Unity and wrote, "Visiting the Statue of Unity was a deeply enthralling experience, the first chosen Prime Minister of Bharat Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who wasn't allowed to take his well-deserved chair because he wasn't very good in English even though he held the nation in his arms like Shiv held disintegrated body of Sati, he is the reason behind the integrity of Bharat as we know it today."

She concluded, "Such a well-deserved ode to this unsung national hero evoked the spirit of pride and nationalism in me and my entire team of upcoming film Tejas."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyfskoXILUR/?hl=en

Fans reacted to the post and showered heart emojis in the comment section.

Recently, Kangana visited Gujarat to participate in Navratri celebrations as a part of her film 'Tejas' promotional activities.

She was spotted at Shankus Dandiya, where she performed aarti and sought blessings for the film.

For the event, Kangana wore a multi-coloured lehenga-choli that she paired with a vibrant dupatta.

She accentuated her festive look with a bindi, minimal makeup and a braided ponytail.

Sharing pictures of herself in the lehenga, Kangana took to Instagram and wrote, "Gujrat you are my heart. Garba night in Ahmedabad. Tejas ke saath @sarveshmewara @rsvpmovies."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CybO1NTo2Ct/?hl=en&img_index=1

Speaking of 'Tejas', the film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

'Tejas' is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 27.

The film revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how Indian Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Apart from 'Tejas', Kangana will be next seen in the upcoming period film 'Emergency' in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

'Emergency' marks her first solo directorial film. The film also cast Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

