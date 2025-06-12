"Deeply saddened ": Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, celebs mourn loss of lives in Ahmedabad plane crash

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 12 : From Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi to Jr NTR, several celebrities have expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the tragic crash of the London-bound Air India flight in Ahmedabad on Thursday, which had 242 people onboard.

Taking to X, Allu Arjun extended his heartfelt condolences and wrote, "Heartbroken by the tragic Ahmedabad Air India flight crash. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims. May their souls rest in peace. Truly heart-wrenching"

The London-bound flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, ramming into the doctors' hostel in the Meghani Nagar area in Ahmedabad.

"Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate plane crash in Ahmedabad. My prayers are with all the passengers, crew on board, the affected and their families," wrote Ram Charan on X.

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni wrote, "Shocked beyond belief with the news of the crash in Ahmedabad, my prayers go out to families and everyone affected!!"

Expressing grief over the tragic incident, Chiranjeevi said, "Devastated to hear about the horrifying tragedy involving the Flight #AI171 bound to London from Ahmedabad. No words will suffice to say how heartbreaking this is. My deepest condolences and prayers to the families of the departed! May their souls rest in peace!"

"Deeply saddened by the Ahmedabad Air India flight crash. Prayers and strength to everyone affected. My thoughts are with the passengers, crew members, and their families," wrote Jr NTR.

Tamil actor and music director Vijay Antony said, "Shattered by the Ahmedabad plane crash. My heart goes out to the families grieving. Strength to them in this dark hour. #AhmedabadPlaneCrash"

"Deeply saddened by the devastating #airindia plane crash in Gujarat... Prayers for the deceased and for the families who lost their loved ones.... Life is brutal sometimes...," wrote Tamil actor and film producer Vishnu Vishal.

Actor Varun Tej Konidela said, "Deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news of the Ahmedabad plane crash. My thoughts and prayers are with the passengers and their families. Praying for strength and support for their families during this difficult time."

Deeply moved by the tragedy, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram stories to share her grief. She wrote, "Days like these remind us just how fragile life really is. So many hopes, so many dreams gone in an instant, leaving behind only heartbreak and sorrow. The devastating news of the Air India plane crash is hard to comprehend. One can't begin to imagine the pain and trauma the families of the victims must be going through. May God give them the strength to endure this unimaginable loss and somehow find a way forward through the grief. "

Rashmika Mandanna also expressed grief, saying, "Heard about the tragic Air India flight crash near Ahmedabad today, and it truly shook me to my core... having to take flights on an everyday basis and then this happens so close to you... and it's so scary... My heart goes out to all the passengers, and especially to their families."

Dulquer Salmaan also posted a message of support on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, "Heartbroken hearing about the Air India Crash. Cannot imagine what the families of all the victims are going through. Praying for all of them in this trying time."

According to an Air India statement, the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating as Flight AI-171, departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 pm IST with 242 people on board, including crew.

"The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hours, carried 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information," the airline said in a statement.

The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, an LTC with 8,200 hours of flying experience. He was assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had 1,100 hours of flying experience, the official said. As per Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Runway 23 at 1339 IST (0809 UTC).

It gave a mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC."Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site," the official added.

