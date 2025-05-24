Deepshikha Nagpal remembers actor Mukul Dev as "golden-hearted" friend

New Delhi [India], May 24 : In a heartfelt tribute to the late actor Mukul Dev, actress Deepshikha Nagpal shared her memories of their deep friendship that spanned over two decades.

The two had worked together in 'Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle' and 'Maya', with Deepshikha describing Mukul as an actor with an unmatched warmth and a heart of gold.

Expressing her shock at the news of his passing, she spoke toof the irreplaceable loss and said, "He was full of goodness, an amazing human being, and a fantastic actor."

She also spoke about the profound bond they shared over two decades of friendship and professional collaboration. "It's so sad to hear that I lost my friend," Deepshikha said.

"He was my friend for the last 20 years, and we became even closer when we worked on Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle in Goa. What do I say, he was full of goodness. That man had a golden heart. He was an amazing human being, a fantastic actor, and a polite, sophisticated guy. I have yet to meet anyone like him," she added.

Deepshikha Nagpal described how she struggled to accept the news of his death.

"I woke up with this news, and I still don't believe it. I call his phone, thinking he'll pick up and tell me it's fake news. He had such a way of talking, and we had a group we always connected with. I can't believe we've lost him," Deepshikha said, remembering how they had been in touch frequently over the last few months, despite their busy schedules.

Deepshikha also extended her condolences to Mukul's family, especially his daughter and mother, praying for strength in these difficult times. "He'll always be there in my heart. For me, he's always alive," she added.

She also took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "I can't believe you are gone muks. What do I say??? With the heavy heart I can say may his soul rest in peace, what a beautiful soul amazing actor and a wonderful friend... you will be missed I will miss your voice notes. May god give strength to his family."

Actor Mukul Dev, widely recognised for his roles in Hindi, Punjabi, and South Indian films, as well as television, has tragically passed away at the age of 54 on Friday night.

Known for his versatility, warmth, and kind-hearted nature, Mukul's death has sent ripples of sorrow across the entertainment industry.

Born on September 17, 1970, in New Delhi, Mukul Dev was one of the most prominent actors of his generation, known for his performances in multiple languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam.

He began his career in 1996 with the television series 'Mumkin' and quickly transitioned to films with his debut in 'Dastak', alongside Sushmita Sen.

Over the years, he went on to star in several iconic films, including 'Yamla Pagla Deewana', 'Son of Sardaar', 'R... Rajkumar', and 'Jai Ho'.

Despite his extensive career, Mukul's final role in 'Son of Sardaar 2', set to release later this year, was to be a significant milestone in his career.

His co-stars and industry colleagues, however, will not have the joy of sharing this moment with him.

Vindu Dara Singh, who worked with Mukul in 'Son of Sardaar 2', expressed his deep sorrow and shock after hearing the news of his passing.

Taking to social media, Vindu wrote, "Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing!"

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who worked alongside Mukul in the 1996 film Dastak, also shared his grief on social media.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Manoj wrote, "It's impossible to put into words what I'm feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan... until we meet again. Om Shanti."

Mukul's funeral is set to take place in Delhi at 5 pm today, where his loved ones and close friends will gather to pay their final respects.

