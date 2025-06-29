Deepti Naval enjoys working out in garden amid foggy hills, says 'this is what I always wanted'

Mumbai, June 29 Veteran actress Deepti Naval took to social media to offer a serene glimpse into her peaceful hillside life.

She shared a foggy morning view from her garden, which she affectionately calls it her “bagicha.” Taking to Instagram, Naval posted a video showing a glimpse of her apricots laden garden. Surrounded by apricot trees and the stillness of nature, the actress expressed her joy in being outdoors, doing her workout, and simply soaking in the fresh air.

For the caption, Deepti wrote, “At my Art Studio in Haripur near Naggar, yes, I’m in Himachal.” In the clip, the senor actress could be heard saying, “It's so foggy, you don't really see the mountain But this is my bagicha. Look at all the Look at the way the apricots. Oh my god And this is where I do my workout So this is what I always wanted to be outside and be walking And probably clear up in a while, I guess.”

The 'Chashme Buddoor' actress is known for her striking presence on social media. She frequently shares posts cherishing her past film life and offering glimpses of her present. A few days ago, she had posted a monochrome image of her and captioned it, “Without words . . . ‘Jab bahut kuchh kehne ko ji chahta hai na, tab kuchh bhi kehne ko ji nahin chahta.” Prior to this, Deepti Naval penned a heartfelt note for her mother. She wrote, “Remembering Mama . . . Sitting here on this serene hillside - she was with me when I was doing up this little studio of mine , patiently sitting, waiting for me to get on with my work. That’s when I’d taken this picture of hers in my favourite black Kinnauri shawl. She’s here, very much here, still, with me, her presence all over this valley . .”

Deepti Naval began her acting journey with Shyam Benegal’s acclaimed 1978 film “Junoon.” Just a year later, she landed her first leading role in “Ek Baar Phir” (1979), opposite Suresh Oberoi. Her on-screen chemistry with Farooq Sheikh remains iconic, with the duo delivering memorable performances in films like “Chashme Buddoor,” “Saath Saath,” “Kissi Se Na Kehna,” “Katha,” “Rang Birangi,” and “Faasle.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor