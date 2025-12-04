Deepti Naval heads for lunch at a 5-star hotel in an auto rickshaw

Mumbai, Dec 4 Veteran actress Deepti Naval recently treated the netizens with her selfie picture and revealed that she was riding in an auto rickshaw.

Sharing the simplicity of the ride, Deepti mentioned that she was headed to a plush luxury hotel in Mumbai for lunch. She wrote, “No car, no driver, sitting in an auto going to the Marriott for lunch!

The actress is seen wrapping a dupatta over her head and sporting smart glares while she clicks a selfie in the auto rickshaw. The actress, over the past few weeks, has been treating her fans with her throwback pictures, filled with her beautiful family memories.

Earlier in November, the actress had shared an old picture of herself with her younger brother and other members of the family. Deepti wrote, “One last share from my heart’s album – Europe 1982 with Mama, Piti and my younger brother TV Rohitashv. On this note I’m ending my trip and all set to get back to work in Bombay. Thank you all for the lovely comments you all have written. I’ve read each one. Though I’ve not replied individually, I felt you all were right beside me through my hopping on and off trains at age 73.”

Deepti had also shared another fond memory with her father from their Europe trip in 1982. The photo showed the father-daughter duo posing outside the camper. Remembering the time with her dad, the actress penned a nice note on her social media account. She wrote, "Sharing a precious memory of my father – in a camper through Europe – Piti and I – 1982 (sic)."

Deepti Naval, known to be an actor par excellence, has always been vocal about certain important issues and other things pertaining to the film industry. The actress had earlier spoken about the monumental shift in the film industry over the years during an exclusive conversation with IANS. Shedding light on the changes she has witnessed in Hindi cinema from her era to the current times, Deepti told IANS, “Well today, there is a lot of visual finesse in our movies. So that is something that I like the most. Our films are on par with the international standards. In terms of world cinema, we are as good as them technically and visually.”

She added, “There are a lot of skills today among all. Whether it is the technicians or even the actors. Everybody is trained. Everybody has learnt their craft. You don't just stroll into the film industry and become an actor, like me. I didn't learn anything. Everybody brings training. They are very focused.”

She added, “The younger generation are so focused, and they believe in their dreams. And they are going all out for it. And these two are examples here. Jitesh and Alankrita. I find them very inspiring. Both of them. And our director, he is also very inspiring as a person. Cinema has changed a lot from the time when we were working in earlier years to now. A lot of changes, I would say.”

