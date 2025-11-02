Deepti Naval says she had no clue about her 'Saath Saath' co-star Satish Shah's health issues

Mumbai, Nov 2 Veteran actress Deepti Naval said goodbye to her dear friend Satish Shah with an emotional social media post.

She revealed that she had no idea that the 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' actor was suffering from health issues.

Deepti took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a black and white photo from their 1982 drama "Saath Saath".

Mourning the loss of her beloved co-star, she wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Here’s saying goodbye to our very dear friend Satish Shah, whom I worked with in ‘Saath Saath’ - Had no clue about his health issues. I was surprised when he told me he had retired from films, as he was such a wonderful actor, adored by everyone (sic). "

Remembering Satish Shah, she added, "Satish loved music and old songs. Very often he would share songs with me on WhatsApp but lately we’d lost touch. My very first acting experience was with Satish."

Deepti further offered her condolences to Satish Shah's wife, Madhu Shah, saying, "My condolences to dear Madhu - May his soul rest in peace . . . Wherever he is now, I know he is singing! (teary-eyed, smile and folded hands emoji) @Satish Shah."

Satish Shah breathed his last on October 25 at the age of 74. His last rites took place at Pawan Hans Cremation Ground, S.V. Road, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai, on October 26.

In the meantime, The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to posthumously honour the late actor Satish Shah with a Padma Shri.

They have sent a letter to PM Modi requesting him to honour the actor's massive contribution to the entertainment industry.

Satish Shah is credited for his work in movies such as "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro", "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai", "Main Hoon Na", and "Om Shanti Om", to name just a few.

