"Defamatory reports": Badshah's team refutes rapper's involvement in traffic violation in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi [India], December 18 : Rapper Badshah, who enthralled his fans with his surprise performance with 'Tauba Tauba' hitmaker Karan Kaujla at a concert in Gurugram, later found himself in the midst of controversy as several reports surfaced online claiming he was fined for allegedly violating traffic rules, including driving on the wrong side of the road.

Reacting to the reports, Badshah's team issued a statement on Tuesday night denying the rapper's involvement in any such incident, and called the allegations "defamatory."

Badshah appeared at Karan Aujla's concert held at Aria Mall, Gurugram on December 15.

"We are issuing this statement to address recent defamatory reports and false accusations regarding a traffic incident involving Badshah following the Karan Aujla concert on December 15th, 2024, in the Delhi NCR region. These reports allege that Badshah was involved in a traffic violation, specifically driving on the wrong side of the road. We want to unequivocally state that this allegation is completely false," the statement read.

The team further stated that "no fine was levied" on any vehicle associated with the rapper and his team. Stating that they are fully cooperating with the inquiries, Badshah's team affirmed that the "truth will be readily apparent."

It also alleged that they made "repeated attempts" to contact the authorities, but to "no avail."

"We categorically deny any involvement of Badshah or his team in the reported traffic violation. None of the vehicles in our party, including those transporting Badshah, were involved in the incident of driving on the wrong side of the road. Furthermore, no fines were issued to any vehicles associated with Badshah or his team that evening," the statement read.

"We have complete confidence in our transportation provider and their professionally licensed drivers. We are cooperating fully with any official inquiries into this matter and will provide all necessary documentation to confirm Badshah's whereabouts and travel arrangements that evening. We urge responsible reporting based on verified information, and we trust that the truth will be readily apparent," the statement added.

