Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends special screening of 'Sky Force' film with Akshay Kumar

New Delhi [India], January 21 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday attended a special screening of the film 'Sky Force' with actors Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya.

CDS General Anil Chauhan and other officials also watched the film at the screening.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1881704471253938425

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, 'Sky Force' tells the gripping story of India's retaliatory strike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani air war.

Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan are also a part of the film, which will be out in theatres on January 24.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Veer expressed his wish that his movie inspires the next generation just like Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Lakshya' movie did years ago.

"Working on my first film, 'Sky Force', was rather overwhelming. It is a huge opportunity and a responsibility for me to play a real life hero, squadron leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, who was one of the heroes of the 1965 India-Pakistan war, which we won against overwhelming odds...this story needs to be told for the future generations to get inspired by what our heroes of our country have done for our freedom," Veer shared.

The actor further said the movie is about family, brotherhood, friendship and loyalty, while urging people to watch this and get to learn something new.

"I think it is a very personal story. It is a very human story. And it is about family. It is about brotherhood. It is about friendship and loyalty. So, that is why I urge everyone to watch this film to learn something new. This is a very serious character. And my only wish is that it works like Lakshya film...when that movie came, it inspired people for 20 years to join the force and serve the country. Sky Force will also be a film through which the next 20-30 years young people of our country will be inspired and they will know what our forefathers have done for our freedom. So that you and I can sit and talk like this," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor