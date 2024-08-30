"Definitely there is a crisis happening...": Director Joshy Joseph on sexual abuse allegations in Malayalam film industry

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], August 30 : Malayalam film director Joshy Joseph has responded to the ongoing controversy following sexual harassment allegations made by several actresses against prominent figures in the industry.

Speaking to ANI, Joshy Joseph stated, "A Special Investigation Team (SIT) visited my house, and we spoke for three hours. I provided a detailed account of events from the beginning, as required under Section 161 of the IPC. I will also give another statement under Section 164 in front of the magistrate, which I intend to do. We are bringing Sreelekha Mitra on September 10. There is indeed a crisis in the Malayalam industry today, and we are being accused, rightly so."

Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra filed a complaint with the Kochi City Police on Monday against film director Ranjith, a day after he resigned as the chairman of the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy.

The complaint followed public allegations of sexual misconduct made by Mitra.

In an email to the Kochi City Police Commissioner, Mitra detailed an incident from 2009 when she was in Kochi for discussions about a role in the movie 'Palerimanikkam', which Ranjith was directing.

Mitra claimed that during the discussion, Ranjith "clutched" her hand and attempted to touch other parts of her body with sexual intent.

"I was invited to act in the film 'Palerimanikkam' directed by Ranjith. As part of the discussion, I was called to the flat where Ranjith was staying at Kaloor Kadavanthra, Kochi. During the discussion, he clutched my hand and later attempted to touch other parts of my body with sexual intent. Realising that his intentions were not related to the film discussion but were of a sexual nature, I had to escape from the flat and return to the hotel where I was staying. I shared my bitter experience the next day with scriptwriter Joshy Joseph. As I was not provided with a return ticket, I was compelled to seek the help of Joshy Joseph," the actress wrote in her complaint.

Mitra added that she initially did not pursue legal action as she was from Kolkata and unfamiliar with the local legal process but has now decided to come forward.

"As someone from Kolkata, West Bengal, I was unable to pursue this matter further to prosecute Ranjith for offences under Sections 354 and 354B of the Indian Penal Code at the time of the incident."

Mitra also requested the Kochi Police to treat her email as a formal complaint and to take appropriate legal action against Ranjith.

"Certain comments from public functionaries were brought to my notice, indicating that a written complaint is necessary to register a crime. Although a written complaint is not a prerequisite, as I am told following the judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, I am lodging this complaint by email, addressed to you, as the offence was committed within your territorial limits at DD Flats, Kadavanthra, Kochi. Please treat this as a formal complaint and initiate the necessary legal proceedings as insisted upon by state officials," she added.

Earlier this month, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry was made public. The report contains shocking accounts of harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals.

The 235-page report, published after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused, notes that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry.

The report, prepared by a three-member panel headed by a former judge of the Kerala High Court and set up by the state government in 2017, was submitted to the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government in December 2019 and made public only this month.

On Sunday, the Kerala government announced its decision to form a special investigation team, led by a senior police officer, to investigate allegations of sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry.

"In light of recent interviews and statements from several women in the Malayalam film industry detailing the hardships they have faced, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a meeting with senior police officials here on Sunday," stated an official release from the Chief Minister's Office.

