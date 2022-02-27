'Deity role sparks my interest in acting,' says Vishal Karwal

Mumbai, Feb 27 '1920 London' actor Vishal Karwal is seen in the divine avatar of Lord Vishnu in the reality show 'Swarna Swar Bharat's special episode of storytelling and devotional music.

The devotional singing reality show - 'Swarna Swar Bharat' has renowned poet Kumar Vishwas and veteran singers Kailash Kher and Suresh Wadkar as judges and popular actor Ravi Kishan is seen as the host.

Speaking about the role of Lord Vishnu, Vishal Karwal said: "I have portrayed Lord Vishnu several times and now I play the mythological avatar in 'Swarna Swar Bharat'. Such roles surely spark my interest in acting. In my experience, a lot of actors don't want to play mythological characters because playing the role of a deity is far more challenging than portraying a regular character."

"In fact, the experience of playing this role is unique. I feel privileged that I am always considered for the role of Lord Vishnu in mythological shows."

He further added: "Playing regular characters allows me a little freedom, but such roles are associated with a predetermined belief, responsibility and the folklore around a Godly character. When I was offered this opportunity to be a part of a show centered around the devotional genre, I immediately jumped at the chance."

"My role is to share knowledge and anecdotes from ancient Indian scriptures to make Swarna Swar Bharat an exceptional audio-visual experience that celebrates our rich Indian culture. It's a real honour to be able to shoot in Lord Vishnu's avatar, and I hope the upcoming episodes will be enjoyed by everyone," concluded the actor who is known for playing the role of Lord Krishna in three serials 'Dwarkadheesh - Bhagwaan Shri Krishn', 'Naagarjuna - Ek Yodha' and 'Paramavtar Shri Krishn'.

'Swarna Swar Bharat' airs on Zee TV.

