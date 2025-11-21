Delbar Arya shares how shooting for ‘Jadon Da Mobile Aagya’ took her back to her college days

Mumbai, Nov 21 Actress Delbar Arya has opened up about her experience filming the upcoming film ‘Jadon Da Mobile Aagya.’

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she shared that the shoot brought back memories of her own college days. Reflecting on the project, the actress revealed, “I really had a great time shooting for the song, this song is a romantic dreamy song and this was the last patch of the work that was pending and with this the film is being wrapped.”

“I can’t wait for my fans to see me in this avatar. It’s fun, free-spirited, and full of life. Playing Simran took me back to my own college days, and I thoroughly enjoyed bringing this character to life on screen. We were pending one song shoot for my character, and that has finally been completed. I am so excited—the film is all set to be released in the first half of 2026,” added Delbar.

Directed by Navjit Singh and produced by Sourabh Rana, “Jadon Da Mobile Aagya” aims to highlight the growing influence of social media on today’s youth. In the film, Delbar Arya steps into the role of a PhD student. The movie also stars Karamjit Anmol, Sohi Sardar, and Rupinder Rupi. The film is slated for release in the first half of 2026.

Apart from this project, Delbar also has the Punjabi film “Madhaniya” in the pipeline, where she will be seen in a challenging grey-shaded character. The film boasts an impressive lineup of Pollywood stars, including Neeru Bajwa, Dev Kharoud, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Poonam Dhillon, BN Sharma, Sara Gurpal, Mannat Noor, Didar Gill, Rupinder Rupi, Paramveer Singh, Prabhsharan Singh, and Gurjeet Bajwa, among others.

