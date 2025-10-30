Delhi Crime Season 3 OTT Release Date: Here’s When the Crime Drama Will Stream Online
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 30, 2025 17:44 IST2025-10-30T17:42:49+5:302025-10-30T17:44:02+5:30
Shefali Shah's authentic portrayal of real-life crimes in Delhi is back with it's third installment. Delhi Crime is all ...
Shefali Shah's authentic portrayal of real-life crimes in Delhi is back with it's third installment. Delhi Crime is all set to return for its third installment, where we can see action of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. Upcoming season will be filled with new emotional and moral depths. Delhi Crime season 3 will be available on Netflix starting November 13, 2025.
While sharing the details about the crime drama Netflix posted on X, "Beyond reason, beyond borders. Ek aisa case jo har hadd paar karega Watch Delhi Crime Season 3, out 13 November, only on Netflix." Show is based on the themes of crime injustice system failures and complex realities of police work.
Khauf ko milega jawaab kanoon se, jab Madam Sir takrayegi Badi Didi se.— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 18, 2025
Watch Delhi Crime Season 3, out 13 November, only on Netflix.#DelhiCrimeS3OnNetflixpic.twitter.com/gN5ZLTQLI6
Delhi Crime is a police procedural series that follows DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and her team as they investigate the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case, known as the "Nirbhaya" case. Facing bureaucratic obstacles and intense public pressure, they have five days to find the six perpetrators.
Watch Delhi Crime Season 3 Trailer
Beyond reason, beyond borders. Ek aisa case jo har hadd paar karega 🚨— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 16, 2025
Watch Delhi Crime Season 3, out 13 November, only on Netflix.#DelhiCrimeS3OnNetflixpic.twitter.com/sniHNp6CHb
Delhi Crime Season 3 stars Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi IPS, Rasika Dugal as Neeti Singh IPS, Rajesh Tailang as Inspector Bhupendra Singh, Jaya Bhattacharya as Vimla Bharadwaj, and Anurag Arora as Sub-Inspector Jairaj Singh, with Huma Qureshi joining the cast this season. Directed by Tanuj Chopra, the season is inspired by the Baby-Falak case.