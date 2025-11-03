Delhi HC asks Centre to file status of Celina Jaitly's brother detained in UAE

New Delhi [India], November 3 : The Delhi High Court issued notice to the Ministry of External Affairs on a plea moved by Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly. Her brother Maj. (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly has been in detention in the UAE since 2024.

She has approached the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the Indian authorities to provide the necessary legal and medical assistance to her brother, who is detained in the UAE.

Justice Sachin Datta issued notice to the Central government and directed it to file a status report within 4 weeks. The High Court has also directed the recruitment of a nodal officer to know the status of her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 4. Advocate Raghav Kacker and Madhav Agarwal appeared for Celina Jaitly. It was argued that her brother was abducted and detained in Abu Dhabi. He has been in detention for the past 14 months without access to proper legal and medical assistance.

On the other hand, the counsel for the central government submitted that he has been provided consular access.

Meanwhile, Jaitly has moved an application through advocate Madhav Aggarwal. It is stated that he has been illegally abducted and detained in the UAE for over a year, since 06.09.2024. He had been residing in the UAE since 2016 and was employed with the MATITI Group, engaged in trading, consultancy, and risk management services.

The petitioner has alleged that, despite the passage of over one year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has failed to secure basic information about the Detainee, including his welfare conditions and legal status.

The petitioner states that she has been denied even a single phone call or verified communication with her brother for over a year. She believes that her brother is suffering from cognitive decline and is without adequate legal assistance.

Celina Jaitly has said that she has pursued every possible channel to secure MEA's aid and assistance for her brother's safety.

She has registered a grievance on the MADAD Portal and addressed numerous representations to the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, the Consulate in Dubai, and even the Minister of External Affairs, meeting officials of the Ministry in person at considerable effort and expense.

It is further stated that her brother had only four consular visits in May, June, August, and September 2025. The ministry has also transferred the grievance registered in MADAD for closure.

It is mentioned in the plea that MEA bears a continuing constitutional and moral duty to extend protection and assistance to its citizens who are detained in foreign jurisdictions.

The respondent cannot remain a passive observer when an Indian citizen is deprived of liberty abroad, and is required to actively secure his basic rights, medical care, and legal representation through diplomatic and consular channels, the plea said.

Celina Jaitly has prayed for a direction to MEA to facilitate effective legal representation for the Detainee; Secondly, enable direct communication between the Petitioner and the Detainee; thirdly, to ensure regular consular contact to monitor the Detainee's welfare and keep the Petitioner fully informed.

She has also prayed to ensure that the Detainee's rights are protected and that he is treated in accordance with international law and conventions on consular access.

