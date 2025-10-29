Delhi High Court to hear pleas against ‘The Taj Story’ tomorrow

New Delhi, Oct 29 The Delhi High Court is slated to hear on Thursday two public interest litigations (PILs) challenging the release of the upcoming film ‘The Taj Story’.

As per the causelist published on the Delhi High Court’s official website, the matter is listed before a Bench of Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela on October 30.

The pleas, filed through advocate Shakeel Abbas, seek judicial intervention against the film’s October 31 release, alleging that it distorts historical facts related to the Taj Mahal and could potentially disturb communal harmony.

The plea arrayed the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and the film’s producers, director Tushar Amrish Goel, writer Saurabh M. Pandey, and actor Paresh Rawal, among others, as respondents.

The PIL contended that the film “spreads fabricated and misleading narratives” about the origins of the Taj Mahal and “seeks to promote divisive and politically motivated interpretations of history.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi High Court declined an urgent hearing on the matter.

However, following a fresh mention made before the Chief Justice Upadhyaya in the post-lunch session, the matter has now been listed for hearing on Thursday.

According to the petitioner, ‘The Taj Story’ presents speculative claims inspired by debunked theories and depicts the Taj Mahal’s dome revealing a figure of Lord Shiva — visuals that have already generated widespread public debate and criticism.

The plea seeks directions to the CBFC to re-examine the film’s certification, ensure the inclusion of a prominent disclaimer clarifying that the work is fictional, and take necessary steps to prevent any potential disturbance to public order.

The film, produced by Swarnim Global Services Pvt Ltd and backed by Zee Music Company, is slated for nationwide release on October 31, 2025.

