"Delhi Ka Mausam Kya Keh Raha Hai": Diljit Dosanjh arrives in national capital, expresses excitement for his concert

New Delhi [India], October 25 : The wait is finally over as Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has arrived in Delhi for the Indian leg of his famous Dil-Luminati Tour.

On Friday evening, the 'Kinni Kinni' hitmaker took to Instagram and dropped a video of him landing in India and meeting with desi fans.

Sharing pictures from the flight Diljit expressed his excitement for the concert which is scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

"Delhi Ka Mausam Kya Keh Raha Hai DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24," he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

He posted an Indian flag emoji along with the song, Bharat Ka Rahnewala Hoon from the old classic, Purab Aur Paschim.

Diljit has been on tour for several weeks now, performing in the US and Europe. After completing his tour abroad, Diljit is now all set to begin the Indian leg of his tour.

After Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Diljit recently announced his casting in 'Border 2', which also features Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.

The sequel will reportedly be set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, with filming expected to begin in November.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor