Delhi musician Sheil Sagar passes away at 22

Sheil Sagar, a 22-year-old Delhi-based musician and vocalist, died of unknown causes. His death was confirmed by his friends and musicians in Delhi on social media. On Wednesday, Sheil passed away.Sharing the news of Sheil's death, his friend tweeted, “Today is a sad day... first KK and then this beautiful budding musician who had us in awe with his rendition of my favourite song #wickedgames.. may you rest in peace #SheilSagar.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “R.I.P #sheilsagar, I didn't know him personally but I once attended his show and so I was able to connect with him and the phase he was going through as an artist, I really loved the way he made music , we lost a gem :) Please start supporting independent even every artist.”Sheil rose to prominence in Delhi's independent music scene after releasing his acoustic first single, If I Tried (2021), according to Rolling Stones. On Spotify alone, his song has received over 40,000 plays. In 2021, the musician released three additional singles: Before It Goes, Still, and Mr Mobile Man – Live, according to the source.According to the Rolling Stones report, Sheil played the piano, guitar and saxophone, and had a low-baritone voice, when he sang. He was also the former vice-president of the music society of Hansraj College.

