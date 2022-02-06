Delhi Police condoles Lata Mangeshkar's demise

New Delhi, Feb 6 Delhi Police has expressed grief over the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The 92-year-old Bharat Ratna awardee passed away in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

"Our respectful tribute to Lata ji, who awakened the inspiration of patriotism in us with her voice," Delhi Police wrote on its official Twitter handle.

It further said that the world of music has suffered an irreparable loss due to the demise of the 92-year-old legendary singer.

India's Melody Queen, who also composed music for Marathi films and was a producer as well, and had the distinction of being conferred with the highest civilian honours of India and France, passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she had been admitted because of Covid-related complications on January 11.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to give a state funeral and observe two-day national mourning on the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and all political leaders have also expressed their heartfelt condolences.

