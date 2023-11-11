Delhi Police registers FIR in Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video case

The Delhi Police has taken action against the creation and circulation of a deepfake AI-generated video featuring popular actress Rashmika Mandana. The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) at the Special Cell police station, invoking relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.

"In regard to the deep fake AI-generated video of Rashmika Mandana, an FIR u/s 465 and 469 of the IPC, 1860 and section 66C and 66E of the IT Act, 2000 has been registered at PS Special Cell, Delhi Police and an investigation has been taken up," the Delhi Police said, ANI quoted.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has also taken note of the incident, expressing concern over the deepfake video circulating on various social media platforms.

"The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognizance on media reports of a deepfake video of an Indian actress Rashmika Mandana circulating widely on several social media platforms. Reportedly, the actress has also raised her concerns in the matter and has stated that someone has illegally morphed her picture in the video," the statement said, ANI quoted.

The Commission also noted that, to date, no arrests have been made in the case and sought a copy of the FIR with details of the accused in the matter by November 17.

"The Commission has learned that to date no arrests have been made in the case. This is a very serious matter. In view of the above, please provide a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, details of the accused arrested in the matter, and detailed action taken report in the matter," the statement of DCW said. "Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commissionby November 17," it added.

What is a deepfake video?

A deepfake video is a clip in which a person's face (mainly) or body features are digitally altered so that they appear to be someone else. It is often used to spread false information about a celebrity or public figure to mislead audiences and people.

Deepfake video targeting actress Rashmika Mandanna

A "deepfake" video making rounds on social media used actresses Rashmika Mandanna's face and showed her entering an elevator. The video is misleading as the original clip involves social media influencer Zara Patel. Actress Rashmika Mandanna's face was used in the video by digitally manipulating it. As the video went viral, several people and netizens, called for action against such fake videos in general and the Rashmika Mandanna's video in particular.