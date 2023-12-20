Delhi Police track down four suspects in Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video case

In a significant development regarding the deepfake case involving actress Rashmika Mandanna, Delhi Police has reportedly identified four suspects, according to ANI. However, authorities clarified that these individuals are likely uploaders and not the creators of the deepfake profile. The search continues for the key conspirator in the case.

The investigation faced hurdles on November 24 as social media platforms claimed an inability to provide information about the individuals responsible for creating the deepfake profiles. Sources suggested that the accused may have deleted or removed their accounts from these platforms, potentially employing fake identities and Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to upload the deepfake videos. On November 18, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics, and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw issued notices to all social media platforms, directing them to take necessary steps to identify and remove deepfake content. During the investigation, police detained several suspects, but none were found to be the creators of the specific deepfake video; they had shared it.

Despite police outreach, social media companies, including Meta (formerly Facebook), claimed their inability to provide details about the deleted account. The Delhi Police's Internet Freedom and Safety for Online Users (IFSO) unit sent a letter to Meta, and they await a response from GoDaddy, as a similar profile was created through this domain registry. The case traces back to November 6 when a manipulated video featuring a woman resembling Rashmika Mandanna circulated online, raising concerns about digital safety. The viral video depicted a woman entering a lift wearing a black swimsuit. Social media users promptly identified it as a deepfake, later revealed to be of British actress Zara Patel.

Expressing her distress about the alleged deepfake video, Rashmika Mandanna stated, "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deep fake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly extremely scary, not only for me but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused." The Delhi Police registered an FIR and initiated an investigation into the matter, conducting ongoing technical analysis to identify the accused involved.