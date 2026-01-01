Delhi Shabdotsav 2026: Despite changes in the film industry, the memories of the past always remain, saysTej Sapru

New Delhi, Jan 5 The Shabdotsav 2026 in Delhi witnessed a confluence of film and literature. Bollywood actor Tej Sappu spoke about the changing times in the film industry and his experiences.

Speaking to IANS, Tej Sapru said, "The aim of Shabdotsav is to openly discuss every topic and share one's views. We were invited to discuss the film line. We expressed our views on the subject in great depth. Such programmes prove to be very helpful for the development of the film world".

He also spoke in detail about his long film journey. He further mentioned, "I started working in films in 1979 and since then have had the opportunity to work with many great actors. Despite the changes in the film industry, I always remember the old days. Earlier, films had more feelings and emotions. At that time, film distribution was different. Cities like Mumbai and Delhi had different distributors who bought and distributed films for their respective regions".

He shared, "Producers used to recover their money first and whatever was left was shared with the producer. Today, the number of distributors has reduced significantly and the entire process has become concentrated in their hands."

Sapu also spoke about the changes in theaters. He said, "Earlier, single theaters were everywhere, and films had long runs. A film would run for 50 to 75 weeks, and golden jubilee awards were common. Many of my films have achieved golden jubilees. Now, even superhit films typically don't last even a month. Films that run for four weeks are considered major successes these days".

He said, "This has had the biggest impact on small producers. Earlier, 'A', 'B', and 'C' category producers were able to produce and release films on their own, which provided them with a livelihood. Today, it has become difficult for small and new producers to even get theatres. Due to rising inflation and high ticket prices, audiences are often unable to watch films".

Tej Sapru also highlighted the beauty of old-school films and music. He said, "Back then, films used to have six songs, and all of them were hits. The songs were so popular and memorable that people can still hum their lines with ease. This is very difficult to achieve in theatre today. Music's impact isn't as deep as it used to be".

He added, "Comparing this era to that era, we find many things missing. Today, small artists and filmmakers struggle due to the centralized system of big producers and multiplexes. The personal and passionate approach of the old era, the long-running release of films, and the importance of music have all disappeared. Change in the film industry is natural, but the depth and emotion of the old times will always be missed".

