Delightful song of gratitude 'Enjaami Thandhaane' from Dhanush’s ‘Idly Kadai’ released

Chennai, Aug 27 The makers of director, actor Dhanush's eagerly-awaited action entertainer, 'Idly Kadai', on Wedneday released a delightful song of gratitude to God called 'Enjaami Thandhaane' from the film.

The song was released on the festive occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi.

Taking to his X timeline, Dhanush wrote, "Enjaami thandhaane from Idli Kadai" and shared the link to the single that was released.

The melodious folk number has been sung by Dhanush and Arivu with additional vocals by Sublahshini. G V Prakash has set to tune this number, which has some wonderful lyrics by Dhanush himself.

The song is basically an expression of gratitude by the protagonist. Stating that God has given him everything, he points out to others that God has also given them everything. He then goes on to list all that God has given him with gratitude.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.

It may be recalled that the unit of the film had wrapped up shooting in April this year. The unit completed the shooting of the film in Bangkok. Sources say the unit canned in Bangkok a crucial sequence, which required the presence of all the actors in the film.

The makers of the film had initially announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on April 10 this year. However, they chose to postpone the release to October 1.

Sources say Arun Vijay plays the antagonist in the film and that the face off between Dhanush and Arun Vijay will be something to look forward to in the film.

The makers have also confirmed that Shalini Pandey will be playing a pivotal role in the film as was being speculated in some sections of the media.

‘Idly Kadai’, which will feature Dhanush and Nithya Menon in the lead, is being directed by Dhanush himself. The film, which is being jointly produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar films along with Dawn Pictures, has cinematography by Kiran Koushik and music by G V Prakash.

