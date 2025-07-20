Delivers blockbuster music but Mohit Suri doesn’t have knowledge about ‘sur, taal’

Mumbai, July 20 Director Mohit Suri, who is known for ‘Aashiqui 2’, ‘Awarapan’, ‘Ek Villain’ and others, boasts of a great track record with regards to the music in his films. However, the director has shared that he has no knowledge about the technicalities of the process of making music.

The music and box-office collections of his latest film ‘Saiyaara’ has once again cemented Mohit’s position in the industry. Perhaps, what works for him is that he knows how to catch the pulse of all the artistes involved in his films.

The director recently spoke with IANS, and said that with music composer Mithoon, he has to motivate him in the right direction to extract the best of music from him.

Mohit told IANS, “With Mithoon, you just have to motivate him. It takes a little time to do that, sometimes it takes a lot of time. But once you are motivated, then after that, it’s just a smooth ride. I believe that when Mithoon chases you, and tells you, that I am ready, then all the music directors will fail in front of him. That song will be so good. But that's my job”.

He further mentioned, “My job as a director is to motivate. I don't know Sur, Taal, Major scales, Minor scales, which note is which, I don't know anything. I don't know how to play an instrument, nor have I ever learnt it. I listen to music just as a feeling. But all I have to do as my job is to emotionally motivate someone like Mithoon. And he comes out with the magic”.

Meanwhile, ‘Saiyaara’, which marks the debut of Ahaan Panday, opened at INR 24.75 crore in India, with net collections standing at INR 21 crore after taxes, a feat which even the biggest of Bollywood stars, including some of the superstars, found difficult to achieve in the post-pandemic era where consumption has majorly shifted to OTT. The film saw a jump in its collections on second day, as it raked in INR 25 crore, taking the total collections to INR 46 crore.

Produced by YRF, ‘Saiyaara’ is currently playing in cinemas.

