Delnaaz Irani expresses excitement over the return of Smriti Irani’s ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’

Mumbai, June 23 Actress Delnaaz Irani is thrilled about the return of one of Indian television’s most iconic dramas, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.”

The actress shared her excitement over the comeback of Star Plus’ popular show, which will once again feature Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay in lead roles. Calling herself a longtime fan of the show, Delnaaz said she’s eagerly looking forward to watching the much-loved series return to the small screen. Delnaaz Irani told IANS, “I’m thrilled that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is returning with Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay. As a viewer, I’m genuinely excited. I’ve been a huge fan. I hope more beloved shows from the '90s make a comeback. Personally, I’d love it if someone brought back Yes Boss! That was such a hit.”

Seventeen years after it first captured the hearts of millions, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” is reportedly all set to make a grand comeback with its second season. Smriti Irani, now known as a former Union minister, will return to reprise her iconic role as Tulsi Virani, alongside Amar Upadhyay as Mihir. The much-anticipated new season is scheduled to premiere on July 3.

“Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” created by Ekta Kapoor and produced under her banner Balaji Telefilms, revolved around the dynamics of a traditional Gujarati joint family. The show originally ran from July 3, 2000, to November 6, 2008, delivering over 1,800 episodes during its successful run.

During the show's original run, Amar Upadhyay exited midway to explore opportunities in films. His role as Mihir Virani was subsequently taken over by Inder Kumar and later by Ronit Roy.

Hiten Tejwani has officially announced his comeback as Karan in “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.” He will be reuniting on screen with his real-life wife, Gauri Pradhan, who reprises her role as Nandini.

