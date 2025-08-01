Demi Lovato drops new song 'Fast', her first single from upcoming album

Washington [US], August 1 : Demi Lovato is back in the pop scene with a brand new single titled 'Fast', released on Thursday night. The track is the first to drop from her upcoming ninth studio album, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Lovato had teased the song earlier this month on Instagram.

In one video, the singer was seen lip-syncing a few lines from the latest single. It says, "Cause baby honestly / I just wanna feel your hands all over me / Over and over / Right where they wanna be / Even if it's only for tonight."

The song comes with a bold music video, where Lovato walks confidently through a backdrop of burning cars, singing the chorus: "I wanna go fast / I wanna go hard / I wanna go anywhere, anywhere you are."

"Fast" marks Lovato's return to her pop roots after exploring a rock sound on her previous album Holy Fvck. Her next album is being executive produced by Zhone, who has worked with artists like Kesha, Troye Sivan, and Charli XCX.

Before Fast, Lovato released Revamped, a collection of reimagined versions of her earlier songs.

According to the publication, the new release comes nearly a year after she made her directorial debut with the documentary 'Child Star,' which featured interviews with former child stars including Drew Barrymore, JoJo Siwa, Christina Ricci, Kenan Thompson, Raven-Symone, and Alyson Stoner.

Meanwhile, Lovato recently tied the knot with Jordon 'Jutes' Luts earlier this year.

