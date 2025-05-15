Demi Lovato, Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes all set to tie knot on this date

Washington [US], May 15 : Singer-songwriter and actor Demi Lovato and her fiance Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes are all set to tie the knot. The couple will exchange their "I dos" during Memorial Day weekend.

It has not been confirmed what day of the weekend their celebration is, nor has the location been revealed, reported People.

Lovato and Jutes first met in January 2022 while co-writing 'Substance', and then made their romance public in August 2022.

"I live and breathe for our connection," she said at that time, adding, "Everything I do, I wish I was with him. I see my future with him. I see growing old with him."

In September 2024, Lovato shared that she had "waited her whole life for him."

"It's very grounding to have a partner that is so supportive, so loving, so caring," said Lovato, adding, "It's very easy to stay centred with him because I love him so much and he treats me so amazingly," according to People.

Jutes shared in October 2024 that the couple were not looking to rush the wedding planning process.

"We're not trying to stress ourselves out," he said. "I feel like a lot of weddings can be stressful and very quick, and so we're on it, but we're also taking our time, and we're also just enjoying being engaged."

On December 16, Jutes shared an Instagram Stories post featuring a photo from the couple's engagement.

Alongside the engagement photo, he wrote, "1 year of being engaged to my favorite person. I'm so lucky and can't wait to marry u baby," as per the outlet.

Lovato shared the picture on her own Instagram Stories and called the songwriter "my sweet angel."

"I love you infinitely and cannot wait to call you my husband!!!" she continued. "Happy 1 year of being engaged baby!!," reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor