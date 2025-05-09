Demi Moore boards, Roger Ross Williams' 'Strange Arrivals'

Los Angeles [US], May 9 : The much-awaited film 'Strange Arrivals' has officially been announced, with Oscar-nominated actors Demi Moore and Colman Domingo set to lead, according to Deadline.

The upcoming film will focus on science fiction and be based on the real-life story of Betty and Barney Hill, an interracial couple who claimed to have been abducted by aliens in 1961.

According to the publication, the film is adapted from a podcast by Toby Ball and will be directed by Oscar winner Roger Ross Williams, known for Stamped from the Beginning. Jane Anderson, the Emmy-winning writer behind The Wife and Olive Kitteridge, has written the screenplay.

Strange Arrivals is being produced by See-Saw Films and developed through their label "I Am That." The story follows Betty and Barney Hill, whose alleged alien abduction brought them sudden famebut also deeply tested their relationship.

According to Deadline, Williams, in a statement about the project, said, "As a director, to be able to work with actors at the top of their craft is a dream. Demi and Colman coming together for the first time to bring Jane Anderson's beautiful script that illuminates the human condition to life will be magic. I am also thrilled to work alongside the remarkable team at See-Saw. They have an amazing track record of making artist-driven stories, and we couldn't be in better hands."

Moore was recently nominated for an Oscar for The Substance and stars in Landman on Paramount+. Domingo received an Oscar nomination for Sing Sing and is currently starring in Netflix's The Four Seasons.

Production and release dates are yet to be announced.

