Demi Moore clinches Critics Choice Award for Best Actress for her role in 'The Substance'

California [US], February 8 : In a career-defining moment, actress Demi Moore was awarded the prestigious Critics Choice Award for Best Actress for her remarkable performance in 'The Substance' at the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards.

The awards were held on Friday (local time), at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Moore, 62, took home the award after competing against a stellar group of nominees, including Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofia Gascon (Emilia Perez), Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths), Angelina Jolie (Maria), and Mikey Madison (Anora).

'The Substance' is a dark horror-comedy in which Moore portrays Elisabeth Sparkle, a struggling actress who becomes obsessed with a mysterious drug that promises eternal youth and relevance.

The drug creates a younger version of her character, portrayed by Margaret Qualley, and the two must navigate their increasingly complex and dangerous lives as they share the same public persona.

The film has garnered significant attention for Moore's compelling performance. Her portrayal of the character has earned her rave reviews from critics and her first Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical.

"I'm truly honored to receive this recognition," Moore said in her acceptance speech, adding, "This role challenged me in ways I never expected, and I'm grateful to everyone who believed in this project."

In addition to her Critics Choice win, Moore has also been named as one of the five contenders for Best Actress at the upcoming 2025 Academy Awards.

The 30th Critics Choice Awards ceremony, which was rescheduled from January 12 to February 7 due to the LA wildfires, also saw 'Conclave' and 'Wicked' dominating the film nominations with 11 nods each, including Best Picture.

On the television front, 'Shogun' led with six nominations, while 'Abbott Elementary', 'Disclaimer', 'Hacks', 'The Diplomat', 'The Penguin', and 'What We Do in the Shadows' were tied with four nominations each.

Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the ceremony was streamed live in India on Lionsgate Play.

