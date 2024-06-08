Demi Moore opens up about portraying Ann Woodward, tackling ageism in Hollywood

Washington [US], June 8 : Actor Demi Moore recently spoke out about her portrayal of former model Ann Woodward and the ongoing evolution of ageism for women in Hollywood.

The 61-year-old actress reflected on the challenges she faced while portraying socialite Ann Woodward, a former showgirl and model in the FX series 'Feud: Capote vs. the Swans,' in a recent interview obtained by Variety.

An intriguing aspect of Woodward's life was the tragic incident in 1955 when she shot and killed her husband, believing him to be a burglar.

Moore emphasized the importance of staying true to the facts while portraying such a complex character. "I wanted to ensure that I was playing the truth, that it was an accident," said Moore, mindful of the impact her portrayal could have on Woodward's surviving family members.

The repercussions of the incident haunted Woodward, and the subsequent accusation of murder by Truman Capote intensified her torment. In 1975, Woodward tragically took her own life after reading an excerpt from Capote's book in Esquire magazine.

As per Variety, Moore shared the emotional journey she embarked on to understand Woodward's mindset.

She explored the significance of external validation and the longing to be seen and acknowledged, experiences that resonate with people from all walks of life.

"What were the important things? What were the goals and things she was living for? So much was about externalized validation, which I think no matter who we are, we all understand that. We all have some relationship to wanting to be seen, acknowledged," Moore said.

Moore noted the deep emotional wounds that Woodward carried as if she were still grappling with the insecurities of her high school days. The actress described Woodward as someone with an overwhelming sense of emptiness and longing.

While portraying Woodward, Moore found solace and inspiration in the presence of powerhouse women on the set of 'Feud: Capote vs. the Swans.'

Working alongside talented actresses such as Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloe Sevigny, Jessica Lange, and Molly Ringwald, Moore felt a sense of joy and camaraderie, as per the interview obtained by Variety.

She emphasized the significance of women playing characters that accurately represent their respective ages, challenging ageist stereotypes prevalent in the industry.

"How often do you get to see three women, let alone seven? To just be in the company of such talented , creative artists that are my peers was just a delight," she said adding, "We were playing our ages!"

Moore acknowledged the progress made in Hollywood regarding ageism but highlighted the lingering effects of outdated beliefs regarding women's value and desirability tied to their fertility.

"It has shifted.! There's evolution that has occurred, even, I would say from when I was 40. Because when I was 40 but didn't look like what they imagined 40 should look like, they didn't know what to do with me," Moore said adding "I didn't actually work that much, because I wasn't 20 or 30. I think if we really look at the deeper crux of this, what we're looking at is this old idea that women's value and desirability was tied to their fertility."

She passionately argued against the shame associated with being sexual or having desires, emphasizing the importance of embracing independence and debunking societal norms.

As per Variety, Moore also expressed her determination to continue challenging the stereotypes and rules that limit women's opportunities based on age.

