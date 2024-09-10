Demi Moore reveals her night time routine for her dogs: Hence, why I'm single

Mumbai, Sep 10 Hollywood star and an ardent dog lover Demi Moore shared that she sleeps with her furry friends and has an entire night time routine for them.

Moore was speaking to Jimmy Fallon and in a video shared on Instagram, the talk show host showed a clip on how the actress is greeted at home by all her dogs.

Fallon said: “That’s like a cartoon, that’s like the ‘Secret Lives Of Pets’.”

He then asked the actress if she sleeps with the dogs, to which Moore replied: “Okay, I sleep with the dogs. If anybody saw my night time routine if it was filmed, they would see how really eccentric I really am.”

The actress added: “I have to prop pillows so the ones that are this size have the ability to get into the covers. I have two beds for the little ones, so that they have the bed within the bed.”

An amazed Fallon said: “You take care of them.”

To which, she replies: “Yes, hence why I am single.”

In the clip, they also are seen talking to Pilaf, a Chihuahua, who was featured on a magazine cover in August 2024.

Talking about her tiny dog, she said: “This is Pilaf the little mouse and she is a pound and a half. She is the runt of her litter. She is a magical creature.”

Asked about Pilaf’s tongue sticking out, she said: “She lost the teeth that hold it in but it is a part of her charm. I think I was told that she was here to teach me a new way to walk, and I think it is working.”

Fallon asked about Pilaf being on the cover of Dogue magazine, she replied: “It is for real. Vogue did a dog days of summer, and ofcourse she had to be positioned as the cover girl.

