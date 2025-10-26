Demi Moore shares why she thinks Tom Cruise was embarrassed about her pregnancy while working on ‘A Few Good Men’

Los Angeles, Oct 26 Hollywood actress Demi Moore is speaking up on her experience of shooting with Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise on ‘A Few Good Men’, and she has an interesting memory to share.

The actress recently speculated that her co-star may have been "embarrassed" by her pregnancy during pre-production of the film, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She shared with screenwriter Jia Tolentino at the New Yorker Festival, that she was nearly eight months pregnant when she began to read lines for the film alongside director Rob Reiner and costar Cruise, 63.

The actress, who was pregnant at the time with her second child, Scout Willis said, “I think Tom was quite embarrassed. I actually felt okay about it. I was moving around, though, right? But I could tell he felt that it was a bit awkward”.

As per ‘People’, Moore, also a mom to daughters Rumer Willis and Tallulah Willis with ex-husband Bruce Willis, further explained that she thinks Tom Cruise may have potentially been uncomfortable, given that not many of their Hollywood peers were having children at the time, due to what she said was the pressure to choose between pursuing a career and being a mother.

“It's one of the many things, for me, that I just felt didn't make sense. And so I challenged that to say, you know, ‘Why not? Why can't you have both?’ But with that, I think, came a lot of pressure I put on myself to, in a sense, prove that it was possible”, she shared.

‘A Few Good Men’ was based on Aaron Sorkin's 1989 play of the same name. It follows two U.S. Marines charged with the murder of a fellow Marine. Moore admitted that she became “a bit of an overachiever” in proving that she could gracefully manage motherhood with an acting career.

“I look back at that time now, and I go, ‘What the f*** was I thinking?’ And what was I even trying to prove? But it wasn't as supported as it is today. You know, to be breastfeeding and then blocking and rehearsing a scene”, she added.

