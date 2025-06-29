'Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle' movie trailer out, to hit theatres on this date

Washington DC [US], June 29 : Fans of anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba are in for a treat as the makers have finally released the first trailer of its film featuring the Infinity Castle arc.

The 'Infinity Castle', the first in a trilogy, showcases the final arc of Demon Slayer. The trailer was released by Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll. It is produced by Tokyo-based banner Ufotable.

The 'Infinity Castle' is a direct sequel to the fourth season of the Demon Slayer anime television series and the fourth film adaptation.

The last feature, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train (2020), earned 507 million USD at the global box office and still holds the record as the highest-grossing anime movie of all time as well as the most successful Japanese film worldwide, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The series follows Tanjiro Kamado, a boy who joins the Demon Slayer Corps, a group, as it says on the tin, dedicated to organization dedicated to hunting down demons, after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new film, directed by Haruo Sotozaki, is based on the "Infinity Castle" arc of Gotouge's manga series reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Tanjiro Kamado, a boy who joined the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was transformed into a demon, finds himself and his Demon Slayer comrades inside the demons' stronghold - the Infinity Castle, where the scene is set for the final battle between the Corps and demons.

It is set to showcase intense battles which including a face-off between Tanjiro and Akaza as per the trailer.

It also showcased how they were attacked by the demons while the 'upper moon' category monsters (incredibly powerful among demons) attacked the Hashiras.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?

The film will be released in theatres on September 29, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor