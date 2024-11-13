Denzel Washington confirms his role in 'Black Panther 3' with Ryan Coogler at the helm

Washington [US], November 13 : Denzel Washington is set to join the 'Black Panther' universe. The legendary actor, currently promoting his role in Ridley Scott's upcoming 'Gladiator 2', revealed that he will appear in 'Black Panther 3', with director Ryan Coogler writing a role specifically for him.

During an interview obtained by Deadline, the two-time Academy Award winner was asked about any lingering anxieties regarding his career, particularly his involvement in blockbuster films like 'Gladiator 2'.

Washington responded candidly, stating that at this stage in his career, he's focused on working with top-tier filmmakers and exploring roles that challenge him in new ways.

"At this point in my career, I'm only interested in working with the best. I don't know how many more films I'm going to make, probably not that many. I want to do things that I haven't done," Washington said, as per Deadline.

He continued by sharing his upcoming projects, mentioning he would portray Othello at the age of 70, take on the role of Hannibal, and even collaborate with director Steve McQueen on a future film.

However, it was his comment about 'Black Panther 3' that caught the most attention.

Washington added, "After that, Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next 'Black Panther'. After that, I'm going to do the film 'Othello'. After that, I'm going to do 'King Lear'. After that, I'm going to retire."

Washington ended the statement with a smile and a peace sign, hinting at his eventual retirement after these key projects.

Currently, there are few details about the direction of 'Black Panther 3', which will follow the massive success of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (2022).

The second film in the 'Black Panther' series grossed over USD 850 million globally, marking a major milestone for the franchise in the wake of the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, the original lead actor, as per Deadline.

Although the storyline for the third instalment remains under wraps, Washington's announcement has sparked excitement among fans, who are eager to see how the actor will fit into the 'Black Panther' world.

It will also mark a reunion between Washington and Coogler, who previously worked together on the critically acclaimed film 'Fruitvale Station' (2013).

Meanwhile, Washington is set to return to theatres this Friday with 'Gladiator 2', which continues his collaboration with Ridley Scott, the director behind 'American Gangster' (2007).

Washington also re-teamed with director Spike Lee this year for 'High and Low', a new English-language version of Akira Kurosawa's 1963 thriller, which is set to be released by A24.

