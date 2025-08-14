Denzel Washington expresses disinterest in Oscars, says "Man gives the award. God gives the reward"

Washington, DC [US], August 14 : Denzel Washington has nine Academy Award nominations under his belt and is a two-time Oscar winner for his performances in the movies 'Glory' and 'Training Day'. However, the actor places no value on such career milestones, reported Variety.

While speaking to "Jake's Takes" on his "Highest 2 Lowest" press tour, as quoted by Variety, Washington said no acting decision he makes in his career has to do with winning awards, including Oscars.

"I don't do it for Oscars. I don't care about that kind of stuff. I've been at this a long time, and there's time when I won and shouldn't have won and then didn't win and should've won. Man gives the award. God gives the reward," said Washington as quoted by Variety.

Washington continued, "I'm not that interested in Oscars. People ask me, 'Where do I keep it?' Well, next to the other one. I'm not bragging! Just telling you how I feel about it. On my last day, [Oscars] aren't going to do me a bit of good," as quoted by Variety.

Just earlier this year, Washington was considered a major Oscar snub after he failed to land a best supporting actor nomination for 'Gladiator II.'

The actor didn't care about it as he sarcastically told The New York Times when asked about the snub, "Are you kidding me? Aww, oh, I'm so upset. I'm happy for all that did, and I'm happy with what I'm doing," as quoted by Variety.

Not getting caught up in awards has long been Washington's mantra. His "Training Day" co-star Ethan Hawke appeared on Max's "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" last year, as quoted by Variety and remembered how Washington leaned over to him when Hawke lost best supporting actor on Oscar night to tell him, "It's better that you didn't win. Losing was better."

"You don't want an award to improve your status. You want to improve the award's status. That's the way he thinks," Hawke said about Washington's advice in the moment.

"That's what I'm talking about, playing with Babe Ruth. The Academy Award has more power because Denzel has a couple. It didn't elevate who he was," added Hawke about Washington as quoted by Variety.

Denzel Washington will be next seen in the film 'Highest 2 Lowest', which is slated to release in theatres worldwide on August 15.

