Denzel Washington says he "made some real clunkers" in 90s after 'Malcolm X'

Washington [US], November 17 : Actor Denzel Washington talked about his previous projects and shared that his filmography is not so perfect, reported People.

Ahead of the release of 'Gladiator II' in the US on November 22, the actor discussed his career and said that not all of his movies were hits.

Notably, the movies was released in India and United Kingdom on November 15.

"After Malcolm X I made some real clunkers. Look them up, I won't say their names," he said. "They are all in the 1990s. But I was earning. I had responsibilities."

However, he said that his films in the 2000s, which included 'Remember the Titans' and 'Training Day', did really well, "In life, you learn, earn and then you return, as in give back," he said.

"So in that era, I was earning," he explained. "With a great agent, my career built into making money and so the earning kicked in and then life also kicked in, with bills, four kids and a house."

'The Equaliser' actor also admitted that, like Judi Dench, he is "guilty" of not seeing his films in their entirety. He stated that he does "watch" some parts of the films "so I know what I'm talking about," but leaves the rest unfinished.

"I haven't watched any film from my past from start to finish, not even Malcolm X," said Washington. "All you see is what you did wrong. Also, why would you do it anyway?"

Earlier this week, Washington shared that his acting career has taken a new focus now that he's growing older and that he is "only interested in working with the best moving forward."

"I don't know how many more films I'm going to make. Probably not that many. I want to do things I haven't done. I played Othello at 22; I'm about to play Othello at 70," he said while referring to his upcoming Broadway run in Shakespeare's Othello with Jake Gyllenhaal.

"After that, I'm playing Hannibal. After that, I've been talking with Steve McQueen about a film. After that, Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther," he added, reported People.

