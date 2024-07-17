Derek Hough pays tribute to late Richard Simmons, recalls how he boosted his confidence

Washington [US], July 17 : 'Dancing with the Stars' fame Derek Hough remembered the legendary fitness personality Richard Simmons, reported People.

Simmons, 76, passed away on Saturday, July 13, one day after his 76th birthday, according to his publicist, Tom Estey. Fans and friends, including the Dancing with the Stars judge, have expressed their grief.

Hough, 39, posted a heartfelt tribute to Simmons on Monday, July 15, featuring behind-the-scenes footage of Simmons visiting Hough and his dancing partner, Jennie Garth, 52.

Derek Hough elaborated on the experience, recalling that the late effervescent star was visiting Jennie Garth to boost her confidence. However, as per the choreography, Simmons turned to him and began to boost his confidence.

Hough went on to say that the great athlete even composed a song about his flawless hair, and he ended his comment with the words, "Rest in Peace."

"In 2007 My very 1st season on @dancingwiththestars I had the pleasure of meeting this wild ball of energy," Hough wrote on Instagram.

He continued, "Mr. Simmons was there to help @jenniegarth with her confidence but ended up boosting mine instead with a song about my 'perfect' hair. Rest In Peace."

In the video, Simmons is filmed joking with Garth about Hough's "perfect hair" before he breaks out into an improvised song. "Derek's got perfect hair," Simmons sang, before concluding, "And I don't want you to mess it up!"

Simmons gave an interview two days before his death, outlining how he planned to spend his 76th birthday. He stated that he wanted to keep things simple and felt "grateful" to be "alive for another day."

'General Hospital' star Lynn Herring about her time with the late star when he appeared on the daytime soap in 2013. "Richard Simmons meant a lot to so many folks including me," Herring, who plays Lucy Coe in the soap opera, said.

"When Richard walked on our General Hospital stage it would sizzle with his life force, his wicked sense of humor, his joy of entertaining and his love for us all," the actress recalled. "The last day I worked with him I admired his shirt that had a beautiful jeweled bird on it. When I finished my scenes and came back to my dressing room it was sitting on my couch with a simple Love, Richard."

"Thank you Richard for all you gave of yourself to so many!" she concluded, reported People.

