Deryck Whibley joins ex-wife Avril Lavigne onstage in Las Vegas for Sum 41's 'In Too Deep'

Washington [US], June 4 : Avril Lavigne and her former spouse Deryck Whibley, despite their divorce, maintain a positive connection.

During her Greatest Hits Tour at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on June 1, the 39-year-old "Girlfriend" singer welcomed her ex-husband, 44-year-old Canadian rocker Whibley, to join her onstage. Together, they performed the popular Sum 41 track "In Too Deep."

"Please give it up for Deryck from Sum 41," Lavigne said in a video compilation of the performance she shared to Instagram on Munday, June 3. There appeared to be only love between the exes, who shared hugs before and after their duet of the song.

They got married in 2006 when she was 21 and he was 26. They divorced in 2009 because Lavigne felt she was too young for marriage.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in April, Whibley discussed his ten years of sobriety and current life. He also talked about the pressure he faced from the paparazzi during his relationship with Lavigne when both were famous.

"I hated all that stuff," Whibley said. "I'm better now than I was back then, but I've always been a more quiet, shy, homebody person. I don't mind being out there on stage and promoting music and doing as much work as I can to push Sum 41's music, but the second it was on something personal, I really hated that part and really found that uncomfortable and really difficult to navigate. I wasn't very good at it."

He married his wife Ariana Cooper in 2015 and the couple have two young children.

Talking about Lavigne, she accepted on the Call Her Daddy podcast in May that she never exactly dated throughout her career, but jumped into serious relationships instead (she broke up with Tyga for good in October 2023).

