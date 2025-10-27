"Deserving one went out": Rahul Vaidya reacts to Baseer Ali's elimination from Bigg Boss 19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 : The recent eviction episode of Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar left contestants and fans stunned, as Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were evicted in a surprise double elimination on Sunday night.

Following the eviction, social media platforms were flooded with reactions from fans who described Baseer's elimination as "unfair" and called him one of the most "deserving" contestants of the season.

Among those expressing disappointment was singer and Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya, who said he was upset to see Baseer leave "so early." Sharing his thoughts on X, Rahul wrote that he "felt bad" about Baseer's eviction, and also added that he feels "many undeserving ones" were still inside the house.

In his X post, the singer wrote, "I felt bad that Baseer got out so early. I think there are many undeserving ones inside, and the deserving one went out. If he had any strong opponents, he would have been in the top 2. But unfortunately uske koi bade mudde bane hi nahi. Bad luck buddy. All the best."

I felt bad that baseer got out so early. I think there are many undeserving ones inside and the deserving one went out. If he had any strong opponent he would have been in top2. But unfortunately uske koi bade mudde bane hi nahi. Bad luck buddy. All the best.— RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) October 27, 2025

Model and former Bigg Boss 8 contestant Diandra Soares also voiced her support for Baseer. Calling his eviction "sad," the actress advised him not to overthink it. "I'm feeling so bad for @Baseer_Bob. No point dissecting it now. Don't dwell on it too much, it won't be good for your mental health. Upwards & onwards.... !!!! I wish you bigger & better things for your future #shineon #BiggBoss19."

I'm feeling so bad for @Baseer_Bob No point dissecting it now. Don't dwell on it too much , it won't be good for your mental health. Upwards & onwards.... !!!! I wish you bigger & better things for your future 💫 #shineon #BiggBoss19 — Diandra Soares (@diandrasoares13) October 26, 2025

This weekend's episode marked the second double eviction of the season, shocking fans and intensifying the competition for the remaining housemates.

Currently, contestants Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Mridul, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, and Shehbaz Badesha remain in the race for the Bigg Boss 19 trophy.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm, ahead of its television telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

